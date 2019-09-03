Primo Water (PRMW) Reaches $12.37 After 3.00% Up Move; Cerner (CERN) Shorts Lowered By 15.96%

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) had a decrease of 15.96% in short interest. CERN’s SI was 11.52 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.96% from 13.70M shares previously. With 2.82 million avg volume, 4 days are for Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN)’s short sellers to cover CERN’s short positions. The SI to Cerner Corporation’s float is 3.71%. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $66.97. About 1.25 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration

The stock of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 138,135 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9cThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $485.13M company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $12.74 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PRMW worth $14.55 million more.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.22 billion. The firm offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It has a 37 P/E ratio. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SYNH or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner, Lifecenters Revolutionize Senior Living; Launch Patient-Focused Wellness Communities – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Starboard Value shrinks stake in Cerner – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity. GREISCH JOHN J bought $608,130 worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cerner Corp has $8500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $76.14’s average target is 13.69% above currents $66.97 stock price. Cerner Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 24 report. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, July 8. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 10 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CERN in report on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by SunTrust.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Primo Water (PRMW) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Primo Water’s (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shareholders Feel About Its 198% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Primo Water (PRMW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water has $21 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.20’s average target is 47.13% above currents $12.37 stock price. Primo Water had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Tuesday, June 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) rating on Wednesday, March 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $18 target. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $485.13 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. It currently has negative earnings. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. Battle Emma S. had bought 50 shares worth $580 on Thursday, August 8. $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Cates Susan E. on Wednesday, August 21. 1,000 shares valued at $11,095 were bought by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8. $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Mills David J. Shares for $17,171 were bought by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49M for 22.09 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

