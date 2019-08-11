Primo Water (PRMW) Reaches $11.83 After 9.00% Up Move; Ascent Capital Group Has 0.53 Sentiment

The stock of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 1.97M shares traded or 429.34% up from the average. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $461.96 million company. It was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $12.89 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PRMW worth $41.58 million more.

Ascent Capital Group Inc (ASCMA) investors sentiment increased to 0.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 0.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 10 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 19 sold and reduced their stock positions in Ascent Capital Group Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 6.04 million shares, down from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ascent Capital Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 4 New Position: 6.

The stock increased 15.33% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $0.865. About 5,660 shares traded. Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (ASCMA) has declined 72.98% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ASCMA News: 14/03/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – HAS RECEIVED A REQUEST FOR FURTHER INFORMATION FROM SLOVENIAN ENVIRONMENTAL AGENCY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ascent Solar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTI); 08/05/2018 – ASCENT INTERNATIONAL – ZHURONG RECEIVED LETTER FROM SOLICITORS REQUESTING REPAYMENT OF AMOUNT DUE TO MASON RESOURCES FINANCE ON 8 MAY 2018; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC – WILLIAM NILES NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC – WILLIAM FITZGERALD TO CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group: Niles to Replace William Fitzgerald; 08/05/2018 – ASCENT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.51, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.39 (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC – INTEGRATION AND REBRANDING OF SEVERAL OPERATING COMPANIES INTO ITS ASCENT GLOBAL LOGISTICS OPERATING SEGMENT; 10/05/2018 – Aegon Usa Investment Buys New 2.6% Position in Ascent Capital; 10/05/2018 – Ascent International to Resume Trading in Hong Kong

Ascent Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc., provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.93 million. The firm provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. It has a 0.06 P/E ratio. It also offers home automation services, including remote activation and control of security systems, support for video monitoring, flood sensors, automated garage door and door lock capabilities, and thermostat integration; hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; and customer service and technical support related to home monitoring systems and HomeTouch.

Aegon Usa Investment Management Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ascent Capital Group, Inc. for 379,689 shares. Nantahala Capital Management Llc owns 1.79 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brigade Capital Management Lp has 0.02% invested in the company for 343,000 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Financial Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 269,090 shares.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $461.96 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. It currently has negative earnings. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers.

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Tuesday, June 25. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The stock of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Barrington. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Primo Water Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 5,274 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Manatuck Hill Prns Ltd Com holds 2.89% or 394,142 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Commerce holds 0.04% or 12,360 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 63,076 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Wellington Management Llp has 0.01% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 2.48M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 30,096 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 99,845 shares. Chatham Cap Grp holds 0.28% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 70,916 shares. 30,180 are owned by Voya Mgmt Llc. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company has 186,010 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, 1492 Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.45% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Columbus Circle Invsts invested in 98,657 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 552,499 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $40,346 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $11,500 was made by Mills David J on Thursday, August 8. 1,500 shares valued at $17,171 were bought by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9. Battle Emma S. bought $580 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Thursday, August 8. 1,000 shares valued at $11,095 were bought by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8.