Primo Water (PRMW) Reaches $11.27 After 3.00% Down Move; James River Group (JRVR)’s Sentiment Is 1.51

The stock of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 16.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 618,171 shares traded or 93.97% up from the average. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLNThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $439.90M company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $10.93 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PRMW worth $13.20M less.

James River Group Inc (JRVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 80 funds increased or started new positions, while 53 trimmed and sold positions in James River Group Inc. The funds in our database now own: 28.62 million shares, down from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding James River Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 46 Increased: 56 New Position: 24.

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:JRVR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “James River (NASDAQ: â€œJRVRâ€) Announces Dates for Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “James River Group Holdings (JRVR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) CEO Robert Myron on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “James River (NASDAQ: “JRVR”) Announces Dates for Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 32,073 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for 1.03 million shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 518,383 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortina Asset Management Llc has 0.9% invested in the company for 359,779 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.46 million shares.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 19.58 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Primo Water Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 22,600 shares. Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.35% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 2.28 million shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 358,581 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 552,499 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.01% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 1.75 million shares. Northern has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Sg Americas Securities Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 52,455 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,600 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Sit Invest Associates Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 56,675 shares. Cap Research Global Invsts has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $439.90 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. It currently has negative earnings. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers.

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Primo Water (PRMW) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Primo Water’s (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shareholders Feel About Its 198% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Primo Water (PRMW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Primo Water Expands Albertsons Companies Partnership Nasdaq:PRMW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.