Primo Water (PRMW) Market Valuation Declined While Portolan Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Global Endowment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) as Stock Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 223,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 438,167 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 661,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 185,832 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 34.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, down from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.76. About 783,784 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 11,500 shares to 13,780 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 9,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,716 activity.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $55.33M for 14.88 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 33,903 shares to 80,291 shares, valued at $24.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 59,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. Shares for $11,500 were bought by Mills David J on Thursday, August 8. $4,990 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Battle Emma S.. Hass David W. also bought $11,095 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $17,171 was made by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49M for 23.00 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

