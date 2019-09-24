Primo Water (PRMW) Forms $12.98 Double Bottom; Sir Capital Management LP Has Lifted Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding By $5.42 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) stake by 596.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 142,719 shares as Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR)’s stock declined 7.40%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 166,646 shares with $6.36M value, up from 23,927 last quarter. Quanta Svcs Inc now has $5.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 826,986 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) formed double bottom with $12.20 target or 6.00% below today’s $12.98 share price. Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has $509.06M valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 138,561 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49 million for 23.18 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $106,486 activity. 409 shares were bought by Battle Emma S., worth $4,990. Shares for $61,150 were bought by Cates Susan E.. On Friday, August 9 the insider BRENNER RICHARD A bought $17,171. On Thursday, August 8 Mills David J bought $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 1,000 shares. On Thursday, August 8 Hass David W. bought $11,095 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 1,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water has $19 highest and $1500 lowest target. $17.33’s average target is 33.51% above currents $12.98 stock price. Primo Water had 4 analyst reports since May 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of PRMW in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1800 target in Friday, September 6 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Primo Water Corporation shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mngmt owns 278,921 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 310,622 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 1.77 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 53,945 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 2.40 million shares stake. Westwood Mgmt Il reported 0.06% stake. Renaissance Techs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md owns 53,205 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Limited Co accumulated 693,741 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability holds 0% or 16,149 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 21,960 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,600 shares. White Pine Ltd Company accumulated 207,785 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 23,675 shares. Martingale Asset Lp has 42,200 shares.

