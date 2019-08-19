Primo Water (PRMW) Forms $12.61 Double Bottom; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) formed double bottom with $11.98 target or 5.00% below today’s $12.61 share price. Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has $492.42M valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 216,024 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 324 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 271 sold and decreased stock positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 96.06 million shares, down from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Intuitive Surgical Inc in top ten positions decreased from 25 to 20 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 224 Increased: 234 New Position: 90.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Primo Water Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Strategies Limited Com has invested 2.25% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Blair William & Il reported 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Driehaus Cap Ltd Co reported 552,499 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co has 0.78% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company accumulated 6,213 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0% or 11,500 shares. 1492 Mngmt owns 110,383 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Circle Invsts has 0.04% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Westwood Mngmt Corp Il stated it has 0.08% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co owns 2.22M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 6,827 shares stake. 36,837 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Perritt Cap Management Inc reported 1.25% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 0% or 68 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water has $21 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.20’s average target is 44.33% above currents $12.61 stock price. Primo Water had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $45,336 activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Battle Emma S. bought $580. $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Mills David J. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $17,171 was bought by BRENNER RICHARD A. Shares for $11,095 were bought by Hass David W..

The stock decreased 0.88% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $495.45. About 970,964 shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $57.10 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 48.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 9.72% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for 67,887 shares. Bender Robert & Associates owns 34,361 shares or 9.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv has 6.32% invested in the company for 45,715 shares. The California-based Oakmont Corp has invested 5.65% in the stock. Edgewood Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.43 million shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 52.48 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.