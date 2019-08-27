Primo Water (PRMW) Forms $12.00 Double Bottom; Meredith (MDP) Sellers Increased By 0.03% Their Shorts

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) had an increase of 0.03% in short interest. MDP’s SI was 7.37M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.03% from 7.37 million shares previously. With 372,000 avg volume, 20 days are for Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)’s short sellers to cover MDP’s short positions. The SI to Meredith Corporation’s float is 18.89%. The stock increased 3.79% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 745,369 shares traded or 92.83% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 16/03/2018 – E&P: Sources: Meredith Moves to Sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated Titles; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Rev $648.8M; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN MEDIA WON’T BUY FORMER TIME BRANDS OFFERED BY MEREDITH; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 06/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Sign Cameron Meredith To Offer Sheet; 21/03/2018 – Meredith:Continues Aggressive Execution of Time Inc. Integration Plan; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Paul Karpowicz, Local Media Group President, to Retire June 30; 24/04/2018 – Football Rumors: NFC Notes: Meredith, Janikowski, Cowboys, Griffen; 26/03/2018 – Meredith National Media Group Announces New Sales And Marketing Structure

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) formed double bottom with $11.64 target or 3.00% below today's $12.00 share price. Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has $468.60 million valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 320,123 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. $4,990 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares were bought by Battle Emma S.. On Wednesday, August 21 Cates Susan E. bought $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 5,000 shares. $11,095 worth of stock was bought by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8. BRENNER RICHARD A also bought $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $11,500 was made by Mills David J on Thursday, August 8.

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water has $21 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.20’s average target is 51.67% above currents $12 stock price. Primo Water had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Barrington. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of PRMW in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Primo Water Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 68 are owned by Federated Pa. Driehaus Capital Ltd Company stated it has 552,499 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 85,540 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 16,073 shares. Blair William And Il owns 58,450 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). State Bank Of Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Co has 0.04% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 12,360 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 52,455 shares. Elk Creek Ltd has 727,328 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 162,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 60,000 were accumulated by Awm Inv. 52,352 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 100,000 shares.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: