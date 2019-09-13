Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) Holding Held by Awm Investment Company Inc; Foyston Gordon & Payne Increased Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $543,704 as Market Value Rose

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 307,097 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.14M, up from 303,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 1.91 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 1,270 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. Mills David J had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,500 on Thursday, August 8. Hass David W. had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,095 on Thursday, August 8. $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9. Cates Susan E. had bought 5,000 shares worth $61,150.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $522.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 76,798 shares to 375,662 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) by 524,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,278 were accumulated by Group Inc. 278,921 were accumulated by Kennedy Cap. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.01% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 1.22M shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 29,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ellington Mgmt Group Lc holds 0.05% or 24,200 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment holds 201,902 shares. 2,942 are held by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Chatham Capital Grp Inc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has 2.40 million shares. Awm Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 102,000 shares. Boston Partners reported 2,297 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Illinois-based Westwood Management Corporation Il has invested 0.06% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). The North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Swiss Bank stated it has 61,800 shares.

