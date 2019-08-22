Primerica (PRI) Valuation Declined While Brave Warrior Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $13.50 Million; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Cut Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.77 Million

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 110,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.76 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.49. About 25,683 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $8.29 during the last trading session, reaching $348.28. About 2.84 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 14,473 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs has 0.13% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 28,540 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has 452,342 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Bokf Na accumulated 9,223 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 8,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 5,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Com owns 74,519 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 4,578 were reported by Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co. Strs Ohio has 15,900 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 2,475 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 66,055 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) owns 155 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 225,467 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $88.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 189,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Grp Inv Advsr Ltd Com invested in 7,897 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A accumulated 19,109 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Holt Cap Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Cap Partners LP reported 0.14% stake. Woodstock invested in 3,334 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 0.92% or 271,398 shares. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.72% or 1.24 million shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barclays Plc stated it has 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 150,652 shares. Cap Rech Global Investors holds 2.05 million shares. Cap Intl Investors holds 7.12M shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 1,127 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company has 17,354 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.