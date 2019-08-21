Primerica (PRI) Stock Value Declined While Brave Warrior Advisors Has Cut Stake by $13.50 Million; Litespeed Management Cut Position in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by $2.66 Million as Shares Declined

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 110,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.76 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.13. About 72,379 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 121,493 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 02/05/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR BOARD’S 3 NOMINEES AT MEETING; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Put Forth Margin Targets That Are Vague and Baseless; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE; 23/04/2018 – DJ E W Scripps Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSP); 23/04/2018 – Scripps appoints Danyelle S.T. Wright to the new role of chief diversity officer; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – REMAINS ON TRACK TO GROW CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BY MORE THAN 40 PERCENT FROM 2016 LEVELS BY 2020; 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Completes Repricing of $300M Term Loan B Maturing in 2024; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q National Media Rev in Low-to-Mid $60M Range; 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Reduces Interest Rate by 0.25%

More notable recent Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “16 Undervalued Growth Opportunities You Don’t Want To Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Primerica’s (PRI) CEO Glenn Williams on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 225,467 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $88.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 213,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 2,475 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.12% or 3,872 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,322 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 82,335 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce accumulated 0.01% or 236,096 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 3,604 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Westover Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Signaturefd Ltd Com has 275 shares. 33,530 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Aperio Grp Ltd invested in 28,396 shares. 140,937 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 4,129 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 616,435 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northeast Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Parametrica Mgmt Ltd holds 0.46% or 1,784 shares in its portfolio.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielson Holdings Plc by 193,100 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Scripps -10% after Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Itafos Provides Update on Itafos Farim Engineering and Construction, Announces EPCM Agreements With Lycopodium, Baird – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Fast-Growing Small Cap Stocks You Don’t Want To Miss… – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Court TV Sets May 8 Launch Date, Unveils Programming Plans – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge LP invested in 16,688 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Fincl invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Punch Associate Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.84% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 25,444 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 21,830 shares. Gabelli And Inv Advisers reported 14,000 shares stake. Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Natixis owns 14,354 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 33,200 were accumulated by Apg Asset Nv. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 47,130 shares. Citigroup reported 36,870 shares. Nordea Investment Ab has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Principal Financial Grp reported 452,902 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 46,900 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).