Primerica (PRI) Shareholder Prospector Partners Cut Holding by $536,800 as Share Value Declined; Highvista Strategies Has Cut Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding by $679,500

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 102,990 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58 million, down from 107,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $115.15. About 204,492 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $524.09. About 265,086 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,400 shares to 21,240 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 52,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 15,200 shares. Profund Advisors Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Regions Corporation holds 0.05% or 33,024 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 82,335 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Advisors holds 0.12% or 1,818 shares in its portfolio. 46,452 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc has 55,430 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). 72,705 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 11,010 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Inc. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,671 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.03% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 17,209 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 659,227 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 2,800 shares to 4,800 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

