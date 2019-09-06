Primerica (PRI) Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Cut Holding by $13.50 Million as Stock Declined; Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lifted Altria Group (MO) Stake

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 110,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.76 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $119.37. About 233,820 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 339.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 31,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 40,208 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 9,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 8.81M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 657,955 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,193 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 5,235 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Todd Asset Lc has invested 0.64% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Argyle Capital Mngmt holds 3,946 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pro, a Texas-based fund reported 6,190 shares. Centurylink Inv Com, Colorado-based fund reported 40,501 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Yhb Investment Advsr Inc accumulated 4,266 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability reported 4,060 shares. Axa has 22,871 shares. Washington Fincl Bank owns 125,796 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. King Wealth invested in 11,380 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 19,310 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 103,900 shares.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $89.62M for 13.95 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 33,248 shares. 2,190 are held by Cim Invest Mangement. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability reported 10,016 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 0.05% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 929,633 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). 67,413 were accumulated by Stifel Finance Corp. Kennedy owns 20,932 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 275 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests owns 70 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Td Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,209 shares. Prospector Partners Ltd reported 102,990 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 2.32 million shares. Da Davidson & holds 0% or 1,940 shares.