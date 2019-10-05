Primerica (PRI) Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Lowered Its Holding; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder American Investment Services Has Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 3,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 12,319 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, down from 16,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $122.46. About 135,571 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 36,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 14,147 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 50,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B; 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017; 21/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Railroad Business; 21/05/2018 – GE: RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT, CEO OF MERGED CO; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Renewable Energy Rev $1.65B; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 8,559 shares to 19,339 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold PRI shares while 91 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 36.72 million shares or 2.19% less from 37.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 275,373 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 75,102 shares. 8,695 are held by Cornercap Investment Counsel. 50,101 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 8,127 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 118,404 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Legal General Gp Inc Plc owns 58,447 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated accumulated 190,356 shares. Fund accumulated 52,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 24,434 shares in its portfolio. 359,691 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Management.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $89.63 million for 14.31 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23.