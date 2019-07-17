Primerica (PRI) Share Price Rose While Brave Warrior Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $13.50 Million; Seatown Holdings Has Cut Its Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) as Share Price Rose

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 110,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.76M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $122.97. About 31,567 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 29.33% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.90% the S&P500.

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 1.17 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 13/03/2018 – ICICI Securities Lowers Valuation Ahead Of Primary Market Debut Next Week; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 06/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANDEEP BAKHSHI AS MD & CEO; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Profit INR10.2 Bln Vs. INR20.2 Bln a Year Earlier; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 05/04/2018 – UNI: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 13/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI Securities may launch IPO in next 10-15 days

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 73,816 shares to 373,816 shares, valued at $25.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IBN’s profit will be $586.19M for 17.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 9,192 shares to 314,691 shares, valued at $370.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 213,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.62 million for 14.37 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.