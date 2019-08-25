Primerica (PRI) Market Valuation Declined While Prospector Partners Lowered Position; As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Decreased Stake by $1.66 Million

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 102,990 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, down from 107,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $114.72. About 235,640 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 161,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26 million, down from 187,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 628,437 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (NYSE:WBS) by 12,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novanta Inc by 70,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $180.19 million for 20.80 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18,000 shares to 176,000 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL).