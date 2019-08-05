Primerica (PRI) Holder Walthausen & Company Has Cut Holding as Share Value Declined; Wellington Shields Capital Management Cut Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.10 Million as Market Value Rose

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 5,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 75,362 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32M, down from 81,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 22,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 135,584 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.56M, down from 158,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 146,657 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,800 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 80,573 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc invested 3.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 19,133 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Community Trust And Inv owns 3.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 142,551 shares. Moreover, Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited has 2.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.27 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 2.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Aimz Advsrs Limited Company has invested 3.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 860,146 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv accumulated 2% or 43,414 shares. Bridges Investment Management Incorporated owns 577,240 shares. Grisanti Cap Lc invested in 21,643 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Fca Corp Tx owns 0.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,645 shares. Mondrian Invest invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd has invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 44,543 shares.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.61 million for 13.70 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Natixis Lp owns 84,946 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 626,120 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Techs has 0.02% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 8,700 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Trust Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Citigroup has invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability owns 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital reported 0.04% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0% or 3,604 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 21 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 616,435 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests has 70 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 348,485 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $13.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 63,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corp. (NYSE:NCR).

