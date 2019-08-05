Primerica (PRI) Holder Parkwood Trimmed Its Holding by $1.53 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Cut Stake by $302,400

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 27.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 12,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 32,578 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 45,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 59,498 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 7.96 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Trump’s consumer watchdog chief vents about ‘leaked’ information – memo; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 20/04/2018 – OCC AND CFPB ANNOUNCE WELLS FARGO PENALTY IN FRIDAY STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo reportedly pocketed fire and police department pension fund fee rebates; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Wells Fargo laid off several dozen traders and other staffers this week. More cuts may be coming as; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON REPORTER CONF. CALL; 20/04/2018 – Correction to Wells Fargo Headline About Settlement

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Ltd Company accumulated 0.3% or 189,122 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Kentucky-based fund reported 8,441 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 13,190 shares. Lincluden Mngmt reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 45,225 are owned by Arga Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 304,526 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 1.07M shares. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.31% or 5,575 shares in its portfolio. Sky Investment Grp Lc accumulated 5,899 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 103,744 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 324.11M shares. Lifeplan Gru owns 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2,295 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 19,116 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Eqis Inc holds 0.09% or 22,107 shares in its portfolio. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership reported 167,106 shares stake.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,659 shares to 4,059 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.61M for 13.11 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.

