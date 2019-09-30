Primerica (PRI) Holder Cantillon Capital Management Cut Position by $2.11 Million; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Mcf Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Mcf Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcf Advisors Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 28,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcf Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $125.24. About 1.89M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 17,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The hedge fund held 923,022 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.72M, down from 940,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $127.75. About 40,727 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold PRI shares while 91 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 36.72 million shares or 2.19% less from 37.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co stated it has 0.05% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Gemmer Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 59 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 192,378 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants stated it has 2,033 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 2,700 shares. Landscape Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.02% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Wesbanco Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 4,670 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 3,666 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com owns 4,138 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And accumulated 1,940 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 4,437 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 24,929 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Primerica Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” on November 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Primerica; Bad Company, Compelling Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2014, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Primerica, Inc. (PRI)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Primerica, Inc. (PRI) CEO Glenn Williams on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $89.62 million for 14.92 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.25 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Mcf Advisors Llc, which manages about $859.51 million and $604.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,321 shares to 403,420 shares, valued at $24.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 13,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.85% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn holds 261,386 shares or 3.97% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 1.01% or 3.80M shares. Coho has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 62,325 are held by Independent Invsts Inc. Mariner Ltd Company accumulated 839,042 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Fairview Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 39,338 shares. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 0.42% or 84,650 shares. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated accumulated 94,795 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Boys Arnold Inc accumulated 70,185 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Winch Advisory Services Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Syntal Limited Co reported 24,129 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100,350 shares. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na reported 0.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).