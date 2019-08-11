Primerica (PRI) Holder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; Bp Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $668,480

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 8,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 240,070 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40M, down from 248,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 11.72 million shares traded or 11.02% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 110,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.76 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 265,375 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital holds 0.31% or 74,881 shares. Inv Of Virginia Lc invested in 54,968 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com reported 398,259 shares. Community Bankshares Na owns 116,859 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport has invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Oak Ridge Limited Liability Company invested in 5,016 shares. Martin And Tn reported 32,742 shares stake. Aviance Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.71% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 58,690 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has 1.9% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 64,513 shares. Janney Ltd Liability Co reported 0.17% stake. 25.59 million are owned by Legal General Group Pcl. 216,786 are owned by Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Com. Alley Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.63% or 26,361 shares in its portfolio. Sky Inv Grp Llc reported 98,212 shares. Cv Starr & Incorporated reported 40,000 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 15,995 shares to 20,010 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 5,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 133,761 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $209.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 189,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46M shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd has 3,322 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Principal Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 190,451 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 39,571 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.02% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.19% or 7,339 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc stated it has 0.13% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 600 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 38,093 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 21 shares. Shelton invested in 0.01% or 382 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na has 3,872 shares. Synovus holds 0% or 600 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 28,540 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).