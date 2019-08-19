Primerica (PRI) Holder Brave Warrior Advisors Cut Stake by $13.50 Million as Market Value Declined; Ethan Allen Interiors (Put) (ETH) Position Boosted by Sandler Capital Management

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 110,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.76M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $117.56. About 5,527 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) (ETH) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 77,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The hedge fund held 437,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.82M market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 2,918 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C, REPORTED PRELIM 3Q ADJ EPS 10C-11C; 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 20/03/2018 – Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano to Star in `True West’ on Broadway; 05/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #Bitcoin and the other major cryptocurrencies fall $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 11/05/2018 – SPT ENERGY GROUP INC – ETHAN WU WILL BE APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Comments on Business in Advance of Investor Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: All of the major cryptocurrencies higher this morning with Ripple up more than 9% $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 19/03/2018 Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin trying to recover from the crypto crash over the weekend $BTC $ETH $BCH $LTC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETH); 24/05/2018 – KFMB-TV: Tonys 2018: Ethan Slater on Bringing SpongeBob to Life on Broadway

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 225,467 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $88.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 9,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 57,750 shares to 242,908 shares, valued at $14.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 63,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,280 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).