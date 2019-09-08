Primerica (PRI) Holder Brant Point Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $1.89 Million as Stock Value Declined; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Check Capital Management Cut Position by $2.48 Million as Stock Value Rose

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 38.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 15,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The hedge fund held 24,474 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $118.55. About 177,679 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone (AZO) by 72.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 2,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 3,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 202,643 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $89.63M for 13.85 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 21,218 shares to 121,218 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 54,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Performance Food Group Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,336 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 82,335 shares. Agf Investments owns 0.84% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 610,954 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 39,571 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Fmr Lc stated it has 2.32 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 30,577 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Limited Co has 0% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 10,016 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 4.95 million shares. Becker Cap invested in 3,722 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc has 0.13% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 3.27M shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.08% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) or 2,611 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 25,933 shares.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,290 shares to 2,480 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress Nv by 25,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 713 were reported by Pinnacle Financial Prtn. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Swiss Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 113,691 shares. King Luther Corp holds 2,371 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 0.01% or 941 shares. Asset accumulated 1,720 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Co holds 12,103 shares. 4,678 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability. City accumulated 0.01% or 25 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 0.12% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 0.02% or 2,715 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 1.17% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,135 shares. Junto Capital Management Lp invested in 2.21% or 37,545 shares.