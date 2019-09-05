Primerica Inc. (PRI) and Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) and Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica Inc. 122 2.48 N/A 7.72 15.89 Principal Financial Group Inc. 55 0.95 N/A 5.52 10.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Principal Financial Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Primerica Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Primerica Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Principal Financial Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) and Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Primerica Inc. has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Principal Financial Group Inc. has a 1.54 beta which is 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Primerica Inc. and Principal Financial Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Primerica Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.98% and an $148 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94% of Primerica Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Primerica Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Principal Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Primerica Inc. -1.75% -0.42% -4.99% 12.4% 7.43% 25.57% Principal Financial Group Inc. -4.19% -1.16% 2.04% 20.57% -0.39% 31.4%

For the past year Primerica Inc. was less bullish than Principal Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Primerica Inc. beats Principal Financial Group Inc.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also distributes and sells mutual funds and certain retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance referrals, debt resolution referrals, and mortgage loan referrals; and insurance products, including supplemental medical and dental, accidental death, and disability for small businesses, as well as long-term care insurance. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters; and credit information products that allow clients to access their credit score and other personal credit information. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services, including retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution pension plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, and employee stock ownership plans; individual retirement accounts and payroll deduction plans; investment-only products; and annuities, mutual funds, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation and income annuity products, mutual funds, asset management, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits consisting of group dental and vision insurance, individual and group disability insurance, and group life insurance; and individual life insurance products comprising universal and variable universal life insurance, and term life insurance, as well as non-medical fee-for-service claims administration services in the United States. It also provides insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.