PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

Both PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 133 1.95 N/A 2.53 47.78 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -185.2% -129.1%

Volatility & Risk

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has a 0.43 beta, while its volatility is 57.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. on the other hand, has 0.1 beta which makes it 90.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 11.2%. 9.9% are PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.58% are Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94%

For the past year PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has 72.51% stronger performance while Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has -20.94% weaker performance.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.