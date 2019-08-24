PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)

We are contrasting PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 134 1.89 N/A 2.53 47.78 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.28 N/A 1.74 6.44

Table 1 demonstrates PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is currently more expensive than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15.25 consensus price target and a 53.88% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.6% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation shares and 0% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares. 9.9% are PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27%

For the past year PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation had bullish trend while Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.