PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Comparing side by side

We are comparing PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 125 2.21 N/A 5.16 26.73 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.20 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 15% 5.9% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Volatility & Risk

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s 1.87 beta is the reason why it is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 13.9% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 80.64% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.44% -1.57% 66.16% 94.08% 244.5% 96.72% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5%

For the past year PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation had bullish trend while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.