Primecap Management Company Upped Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding; Shorts at JUPITER MINES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (JMXXF) Lowered By 56.75%

JUPITER MINES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:JMXXF) had a decrease of 56.75% in short interest. JMXXF’s SI was 251,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 56.75% from 580,800 shares previously. With 38,200 avg volume, 7 days are for JUPITER MINES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:JMXXF)’s short sellers to cover JMXXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Primecap Management Company increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 39.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company acquired 298,256 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Primecap Management Company holds 1.04M shares with $49.67 million value, up from 746,380 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $17.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 8.86M shares traded or 57.69% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -9.01% below currents $60.68 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. Mizuho maintained the shares of WDC in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Underperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WDC in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Longbow. The rating was downgraded by Benchmark on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”.

Primecap Management Company decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (NYSE:MMC) stake by 338,100 shares to 8.59 million valued at $856.79M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) stake by 30,864 shares and now owns 413,800 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton stated it has 27,155 shares. Amg Natl Tru Bancorp has invested 0.15% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Wellington Shields & Ltd reported 11,800 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Limited owns 90 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 465,757 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.03% or 85,218 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Gru holds 10,227 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 53,862 shares. Primecap Management Ca reported 1.04M shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.02% or 286,000 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 435,287 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% stake. British Columbia Management reported 68,090 shares.

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties in Australia and South Africa. The company has market cap of $489.04 million. It explores for iron ore and manganese deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa.