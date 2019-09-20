Primecap Management Company Upped Its Bankamerica New (BAC) Position; Last Week Camden Property Trust (CPT) Coverage

Primecap Management Company increased Bankamerica Corp New (BAC) stake by 1.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company acquired 573,200 shares as Bankamerica Corp New (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Primecap Management Company holds 36.40 million shares with $1.06B value, up from 35.83M last quarter. Bankamerica Corp New now has $277.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 23.44M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ADMITS TO VIOLATING NEW YORK’S MARTIN ACT; 09/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 6 (Table); 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Property Trust has $112 highest and $10900 lowest target. $111’s average target is 0.96% above currents $109.94 stock price. Camden Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $112 target in Monday, March 25 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CPT in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $109.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $112 Maintain

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $10.65 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 67.08 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $109.94. About 178,172 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold Camden Property Trust shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemical State Bank accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shell Asset Management holds 0.14% or 60,694 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 18,369 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.05% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Grassi Inv Mngmt holds 0.12% or 8,084 shares. Btim invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Century stated it has 601,763 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 8,062 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 12,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Next Grp Inc reported 898 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 42,500 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 89,602 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 2,109 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.42’s average target is 11.40% above currents $30 stock price. Bank of America had 14 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Friday, September 6. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 0.04% or 14,222 shares. Gotham Asset Lc holds 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 364,818 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 353,317 shares. Private Wealth Advisors invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kessler Invest Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 170,807 shares or 5.2% of all its holdings. Community Comml Bank Na owns 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,198 shares. Pennsylvania Trust invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Forte Ltd Liability Corporation Adv holds 0.25% or 27,067 shares. Baltimore accumulated 12,599 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg, a Japan-based fund reported 34.50 million shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 20,000 shares. 112,133 were accumulated by Ftb Incorporated. Fayez Sarofim Co stated it has 352,614 shares. Portland Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Canal stated it has 160,000 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings.