Primecap Management Company Upped Flex LTD (FLEX) Stake by $2.22 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose While Brighton Jones Decreased Position by $515,188

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.46 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 13/03/2018 – Starbucks signs licensing agreement with Brazil private equity firm; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 221,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 77.42M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774.18M, up from 77.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 2.65M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – Flex Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 09/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market l Technavio; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 17/04/2018 – Korea Content Platform Chooses Ooyala Flex Media Platform to Power Their Media Operations; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9, 2018 (FLEX)

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.64 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Electron Corp (NYSE:TMO) by 1,193 shares to 2,629 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.85M are held by Mackenzie. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,795 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 12,517 shares. Newfocus Fin Group Limited Co accumulated 3,046 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Atlas Browninc reported 6,561 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Fruth Mgmt holds 2.75% or 88,299 shares. M&T Bank & Trust invested in 0.12% or 308,165 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt reported 2.7% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Shamrock Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 8,230 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners invested in 0.18% or 53,968 shares. Patten Gru stated it has 4,340 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt owns 19,873 shares. Thomasville National Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,806 shares. Highstreet Asset accumulated 17,717 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,050 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Only A Few Can Know About This Market-Beating “Edge”… – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Opens Sixth Restaurant in Indiana – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Flex Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stratabound Announces Completion of Private Placements and Engagement of Investor Relations Consultant – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyberFuels, Inc. Launches Sales of its Specially Formulated EcoFlex 91 and 93 Octane GEM fuels in Daytona Beach Florida – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) by 25,000 shares to 775,000 shares, valued at $22.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 42,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.03M shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank reported 21,969 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 135 shares. Corsair Capital Mgmt LP invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Ifrah Services invested in 0.05% or 13,525 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 2.51 million shares. 1.62M were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Huntington Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,650 shares. Nwq Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 2.50M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management reported 116,787 shares. Com Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 16,170 shares. 486,700 were accumulated by Sensato Investors Limited Liability. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.13% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 10,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 16,324 are owned by Td Asset Management Inc.