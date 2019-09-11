Primecap Management Company Stake in Imax Corp. (IMAX) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Hightower Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 32,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 97,488 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 65,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 1.63M shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Imax Corp. (IMAX) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 6.00M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.00 million, down from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Imax Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 216,584 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – AGREEMENT BRINGS TO 885, IMAX’S TOTAL NUMBER OF CONTRACTED THEATRES IN GREATER CHINA WITH 543 OPEN AND 342 CONTRACTED TO OPEN; 12/03/2018 – New IMAX® 3D Documentary “Pandas” Opens April 6, 2018 At The California Science Center; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA; 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Imax China Holding Inc

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 96,100 shares to 14.23 million shares, valued at $1.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 182,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.08 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $8.11 million for 40.80 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs reported 10,525 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invs invested in 17,048 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% or 9,450 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 11,544 shares. Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Lc has invested 0.24% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Buckingham Cap Mgmt reported 146,513 shares. Moreover, Robotti Robert has 1.29% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 65,582 shares. Anderson Hoagland, a Missouri-based fund reported 13,381 shares. Comerica Bancorp has 61,580 shares. Fairfax Financial Can stated it has 141,400 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Sfe Investment Counsel reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% or 10,151 shares. Macquarie Gru owns 115,487 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).