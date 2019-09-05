Primecap Management Company Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Upped by $2.49 Million; Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped Position in Range Resources (RRC)

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 40,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 5.90M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366.86 million, up from 5.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 9.66M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 22/05/2018 – BI UK: For years, Chase and Citi credit cards offered a generous, under-the-radar benefit that protected customers. And then th; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Range Resources Corporation (RRC) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 84,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 844,056 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, up from 759,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.46M market cap company. The stock increased 7.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 12.14 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra by 5,300 shares to 57,670 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 92,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72.69 million shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $532,103 activity. DORMAN MARGARET K bought 20,500 shares worth $69,700. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of stock. 20,000 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D.

