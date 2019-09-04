Primecap Management Company Raised Its Stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by $93.12 Million; Goodnow Investment Group Has Cut Holding in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) as Valuation Declined

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 969,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 23.86 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 billion, up from 22.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.24. About 1.11M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O SAYS OFFER REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF 88 PERCENT TO AVEXIS’ CLOSING PRICE ON APRIL 6, 2018; 09/05/2018 – DURECT – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, THERE IS NEW TERMINATION FEE PAYABLE TO DURECT IN EVENT THAT SANDOZ TERMINATES AGREEMENT FOR CONVENIENCE; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 18/04/2018 – PEAR THERAPEUTICS- PEAR WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP BOTH DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS AND WILL ALSO SUPPORT PATIENT SERVICES THROUGH ITS DIGITAL HUB SERVICE; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets on gene therapy with $8.7bn deal to buy US group AveXis; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 09/05/2018 – ‘These are extraordinarily serious allegations’: Pharma giant Novartis faces questions over payments to a Michael Cohen-linked organization; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO INCLUDES MODIFICATIONS TO DURECT’S DEVELOPMENT OBLIGATIONS AND TO BOTH PARTIES’ TERMINATION PROVISIONS; 27/03/2018 – Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 2,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 148,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.26 million, down from 151,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $442.38. About 75,615 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,840 shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $610.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dhx Media Ltd by 650,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.81M shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Co Il invested in 0.03% or 11,416 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). D E Shaw And Company reported 33,606 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Element Mngmt owns 548 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Advsr has 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Smith Thomas W invested in 100,348 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd has 3,281 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell & stated it has 0.23% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company reported 33,400 shares stake. Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 47,906 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Schaller Inv Gp Inc owns 10.21% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 30,500 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 2,245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability holds 54,700 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Com reported 9,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 0.01% or 17,398 shares.