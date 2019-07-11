Primecap Management Company Position in Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) Has Raised by $2.32 Million as Share Value Rose; Inverness Counsel Stake in Knowles (KN) Has Trimmed by $1.31 Million as Market Value Rose

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 77,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,153 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 188,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 577,655 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.60 million, up from 161,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 389,978 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 19,400 shares stake. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% or 21,207 shares in its portfolio. Fin Engines Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 64,675 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 1,491 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions holds 0.04% or 26,039 shares. Rk Cap Management Limited invested in 1.56% or 37,400 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Company LP accumulated 145,742 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 126,911 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 100,000 shares. 700 are owned by Macquarie Limited. Lpl Limited Company holds 0.01% or 15,373 shares. 249,475 were reported by Lord Abbett And Company Ltd Company. Denali Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 800 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.15% or 66,800 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 0.09% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 7,450 shares to 4.55 million shares, valued at $365.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 508,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34M shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 92,891 shares to 206,306 shares, valued at $37.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI).