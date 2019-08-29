Primecap Management Company Position in Adobe (ADBE) Lowered by $138.72 Million as Market Value Rose; Long Pond Capital LP Has Increased Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holding by $4.77 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 476,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.01M, up from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 472,986 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 521,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 19.33 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 billion, down from 19.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $286.65. About 1.75 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 229,900 shares to 13.57M shares, valued at $629.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 99,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arlo Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Narwhal Cap Mngmt has 0.32% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,538 shares. Scharf Ltd Liability accumulated 2,790 shares. Mirae Asset Global holds 0.54% or 276,090 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Marsico Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 175,326 shares. Farmers Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Huntington Bancorp has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 19,732 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has 1.52% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 42,233 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.82M shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.4% or 72,729 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has 22,126 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 371,718 shares. 600 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Com.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,504 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 141,372 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 655,630 shares stake. Swiss Savings Bank reported 378,900 shares stake. Adelante Cap Limited Com has 1.98% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Com holds 496,220 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 14,843 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv owns 469,293 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua Commercial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 10,869 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation And Tru, a North Carolina-based fund reported 18,003 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc owns 755 shares. Grp holds 155,979 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 468,980 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 100,117 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.08% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $74.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 957,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94M shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.