Primecap Management Company Maintains Holding in Epizyme (EPZM); Summit Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Shares Rose

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $11.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1998.34. About 2.02M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 01/05/2018 – Amazon to offer additional 10% discounts on Whole Foods purchases for Prime members, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Epizyme (EPZM) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 697,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10.25M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.05M, up from 9.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Epizyme for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 461,195 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 7,450 shares to 4.55M shares, valued at $365.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).