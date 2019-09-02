Primecap Management Company Lowered Vmware (VMW) Stake by $8.59 Million as Stock Declined; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Boosted Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $89.70 Million as Market Value Rose

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 846,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.72M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.30M, up from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Vmware (VMW) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 47,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.56M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Vmware for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.69M shares traded or 132.74% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 18/05/2018 – A deal with VMware could theoretically be done in stages, with step one eliminating the tracker and step two merging Dell and VMware; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 07/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Achieves VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 18/04/2018 – UBER SELECTS VMWARE’S ZANE ROWE AS CFO TO EXECUTE IPO PLANS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/03/2018 – VMware Simplifies Modern Data Center and Hybrid Cloud Environments through Updates to vRealize Cloud Management Platform; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Gru Limited Co accumulated 106 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gmt Corporation holds 0.53% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 89,520 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 33,365 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.36% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 17,050 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 246,266 shares. 1,495 were accumulated by C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd. Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 6,162 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 105 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 57 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx holds 0.1% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1,600 shares. 4,723 are owned by Creative Planning. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Lc Delaware reported 870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fulton Natl Bank Na stated it has 1,223 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Burney reported 51,390 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $407.59 million for 34.67 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 25.65 million shares to 30.61 million shares, valued at $981.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 445,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). City Hldg Co stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Stearns Fincl Group reported 7,700 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 410,326 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Boys Arnold And Incorporated owns 38,979 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsr reported 0.1% stake. California-based Miracle Mile Advsr has invested 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Northwest Inv Counselors Lc owns 10,741 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 4,566 shares. Moors Cabot Inc reported 11,248 shares stake. 10,773 are held by Guardian Inv Mgmt. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks stated it has 17,095 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company accumulated 976,500 shares. Martin Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 2,210 shares.

