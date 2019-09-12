Primecap Management Company Lowered Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Position; Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.97, from 1.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 55 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 61 decreased and sold their holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 17.33 million shares, down from 17.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Haverty Furniture Companies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 42 Increased: 31 New Position: 24.

Primecap Management Company decreased Tyson Foods (TSN) stake by 1.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company sold 10,000 shares as Tyson Foods (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Primecap Management Company holds 681,500 shares with $55.02 million value, down from 691,500 last quarter. Tyson Foods now has $30.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 2.47 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 07/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Acquisition Includes Four Rendering Plants in Georgia and Alabama, 13 Blending Facilities in Southeastern and Midwes; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%

Analysts await Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 2.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.38 per share. HVT’s profit will be $7.29M for 13.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.59% EPS growth.

Signaturefd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. for 102,517 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 121,906 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 358,463 shares. The California-based Nwq Investment Management Company Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 68,800 shares.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $406.02 million. The firm offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand. It has a 15.67 P/E ratio. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 85,171 shares traded. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) has declined 4.84% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HVT News: 01/05/2018 – Havertys Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Haverty Furniture 1Q EPS 29c; 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 Havertys Reports Sales for First Quarter; 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT.A); 19/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT)

More notable recent Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With 28% Earnings Growth, Did Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Havertys Enters St. Louis Market with New Store in Chesterfield, MO – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Haverty’s Comfortable 4% Yield Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HVT) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Tyson Foods Gained 17% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Foods Experiencing Short-term Challenges in Fiscal Fourth Quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tyson Ventures Invests in New Wave Foods – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation Against Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why American Eagle Outfitters, Tyson Foods, and USA Technologies Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $611.80M for 12.59 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Lc holds 282 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 410,280 shares. Advsr Preferred Limited stated it has 317 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc owns 30,354 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs, California-based fund reported 50,099 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs invested 0.87% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Mariner Limited invested in 8,849 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru invested in 0.01% or 228 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 0% or 5,074 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 11,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 306,224 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Cognios Cap Lc holds 27,886 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 4,357 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Co owns 33,339 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 11.58% above currents $83.57 stock price. Tyson Foods had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TSN in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17.

Primecap Management Company increased Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) stake by 71,485 shares to 77.49M valued at $741.58 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Arena Pharmaceuticals stake by 63,000 shares and now owns 1.53 million shares. Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) was raised too.