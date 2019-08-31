Primecap Management Company Lifted Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake by $48.38 Million as Valuation Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Decreased by $375,506 Its Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 1,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 144,713 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77M, down from 146,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Transdigm Group (TDG) by 45.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 106,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 340,244 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.47M, up from 233,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Transdigm Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $9.53 during the last trading session, reaching $538.32. About 422,887 shares traded or 33.58% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 15,658 shares to 9.35 million shares, valued at $1.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.80M shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based National Asset has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Aperio Grp Ltd holds 0.07% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 36,150 shares. 2,264 are owned by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Old Dominion Capital owns 500 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Management has invested 0.1% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 4,541 shares. Bp Public Lc holds 4,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 1,594 were accumulated by Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Company. Ing Groep Nv has 0.04% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 11,025 were reported by Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 66,637 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 51,241 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Valinor LP has 4.05% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Fjarde Ap invested 0.12% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Prescott Grp Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 4,000 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,168 are held by Valley Natl Advisers. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested 1.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amer National Insur Tx holds 1.26% or 124,730 shares. Clough Capital Prtnrs Lp has 2.68% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 159,910 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co invested in 1.19% or 73,478 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has 23,395 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 28,566 shares. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A holds 0.47% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 19,974 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 1.57% or 122,500 shares. Dakota Wealth invested in 0.26% or 16,793 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested in 1,924 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mcrae Cap Mgmt has 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa stated it has 3.5% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

