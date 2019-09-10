Primecap Management Company Lifted Its Textron (TXT) Position by $5.84 Million as Stock Price Declined; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Pinnacle Financial Partners Increased Stake

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 2,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 41,441 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 38,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.2 during the last trading session, reaching $196.14. About 1.32M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Textron Inc. (TXT) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 116,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 5.29M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.11M, up from 5.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Textron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 478,969 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 29/03/2018 – Textron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 11/03/2018 – Federal Register: Petition for Exemption; Summary of Petition Received; Textron Aviation Inc; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Interaction of Systems and Structures; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Operating Margin 8.5%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Limited Helicopters; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS HAD STRONG BOOK-TO-BILL ON ITS JET AND TURBOPROP PRODUCT LINES- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 25,615 shares. Zacks Investment accumulated 82,005 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Primecap Ca holds 0.2% or 5.29 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 4,384 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Hbk Invests LP invested 0.14% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability holds 27,295 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 324,712 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System reported 0.05% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Quantitative Mgmt Limited holds 0.19% or 65,500 shares. Numerixs Inv Incorporated owns 33,458 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Martingale Asset Management LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Prelude Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 2,753 shares.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Textron Aviation clears FAA hurdle toward Longitude certification – Wichita Business Journal” on August 14, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NYSE:TXT Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Textron Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Textron Inc. (TXT) – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Textron, Inc. Investors (TXT) – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS EVH, TWOU, TXT, VAL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chf by 1.39M shares to 6.30M shares, valued at $1.74 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) by 8,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,664 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware (NYSE:VMW).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,254 shares to 160,506 shares, valued at $19.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,812 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Amgen Stock is Outperforming Its Industry Of Late – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMGN, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen Presents Positive Data From Rituxan Biosimilar Study – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APA, STT, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.