Primecap Management Company Lifted By $6.33 Million Its Qualcomm Incorp. (QCOM) Stake; Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund (VCF)’s Sentiment Is 0.43

Primecap Management Company increased Qualcomm Incorp. (QCOM) stake by 0.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company acquired 83,270 shares as Qualcomm Incorp. (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Primecap Management Company holds 24.72M shares with $1.88 billion value, up from 24.63 million last quarter. Qualcomm Incorp. now has $94.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.41. About 2.78 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump blocks Singapore tech giant’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm over national security concerns…; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc (VCF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.57, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 3 funds increased and started new holdings, while 7 cut down and sold their equity positions in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 190,518 shares, down from 221,697 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $72.21 million. It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It has a 23.84 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National Osteoporosis Foundation Supports New Evidence-Based Care Pathway Designed to Optimize Care for Vertebral Compression Fractures (VCF) – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YH CEF Report September | Some Surprise Cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Delaware Funds® by Macquarie Municipal Income Funds Announce Dividends – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dell Technologies’ (DELL) Management on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Spin-Off Kontoor Brands Offers Upside, But Also Longer-Term Risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. for 24,000 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc owns 3,512 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Llc has 0% invested in the company for 1,687 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Cwm Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 725 shares.

The stock increased 1.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 937 shares traded. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (VCF) has risen 3.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney holds 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,630 shares. Profund Lc accumulated 143,225 shares. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership holds 36,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 80 shares. Boston Research & Management accumulated 2,960 shares. Mirador Ptnrs LP owns 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,754 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc reported 0% stake. Sfe Inv Counsel owns 2.91% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 89,222 shares. Apriem Advsrs owns 5,975 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Nbt National Bank N A New York invested in 0.56% or 40,887 shares. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 403,619 shares. 29,241 are held by Panagora Asset Management Incorporated. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 1.15M shares. 3,990 are held by Gamble Jones Counsel. Becker Cap Mngmt holds 1.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 481,691 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 10.71% above currents $77.41 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 18. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 23.

