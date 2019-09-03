Primecap Management Company Increased Stake in Comscore (SCOR) as Market Value Declined; Hollencrest Securities Upped Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Stake by $14.80 Million

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Comscore (SCOR) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 112,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The institutional investor held 8.76M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.35M, up from 8.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Comscore for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 828,396 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 6,485 shares to 5,231 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,197 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research owns 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 3,810 shares. Tcw reported 143,633 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 98,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The owns 2,359 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,817 shares stake. Global Endowment Mgmt Lp invested 0.12% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Westpac Banking Corporation owns 47,998 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.04% or 1,755 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Co holds 299 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel accumulated 2,342 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 282,030 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 557 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 22,937 shares.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkin Elmer (NYSE:PKI) by 172,840 shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $281.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 52,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Jet Blue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 26,229 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co stated it has 258,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. King Luther Management reported 99,280 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 46,257 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). D E Shaw & Co invested in 0.02% or 872,360 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 210,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 135,663 shares. New Jersey-based Hhr Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.36% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Tudor Invest Et Al reported 37,025 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). 211,114 are owned by Northern Tru. Credit Suisse Ag reported 25,155 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) holds 0% or 666 shares in its portfolio.