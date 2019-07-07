Primecap Management Company Increased Its Hess (HES) Stake by $2.37 Million; As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Valuation Declined, Ra Capital Management Trimmed by $16.00 Million Its Position

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.66 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 10.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.47M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 1.06 million shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has risen 31.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 05/04/2018 – BioCryst Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE; 08/05/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 07/03/2018 Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 – Shire, BioCryst Pharma and Ionis Pharma are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST REPORTS INITIATION OF PHASE 3 APEX-2 TRIAL OF BCX7353; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST’S BCX7353 GETS EUROPEAN REGULATORY DESIGNATIONS

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 39,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.33 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501.87M, up from 8.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 1.54M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review

Since January 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $194,693 activity. Shares for $10,710 were bought by ASELAGE STEVE. 12,000 shares were sold by Powell Lynne, worth $116,940 on Friday, January 25.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Limited Partnership has 0.22% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 700,000 shares. 265,013 are held by Emory University. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Art Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 11,092 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 10,972 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acuta Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). 8.66 million were reported by Ra Capital Management Ltd. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Geode Cap Limited Liability Co holds 1.32 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 168,289 shares. American International Group Inc holds 0% or 69,582 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Franklin Street Nc holds 64,000 shares.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 605,378 shares to 9.22 million shares, valued at $342.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 793,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 27,602 shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership reported 1.22M shares. King Luther Management has 18,037 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa holds 447,833 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested 0.03% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc reported 164,863 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 2,312 shares. Numerixs Techs Inc accumulated 14,350 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cwm Limited stated it has 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Williams Jones Assocs Limited has 7,125 shares. 25,411 were reported by Two Sigma Securities Limited. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 712,939 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments accumulated 129,255 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).