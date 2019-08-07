Primecap Management Company Holds Stake in Comscore (SCOR); Travelers Companies (TRV) Market Valuation Rose While Advisor Partners Has Increased Holding

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Comscore (SCOR) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 112,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The institutional investor held 8.76 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.35 million, up from 8.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Comscore for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 572,298 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 3,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 15,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 11,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $145.96. About 1.29 million shares traded or 2.23% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 26,229 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Bluemountain Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). 67,900 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 535,197 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1,394 shares. Markston International Ltd Co invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 177 shares in its portfolio. 153,351 are held by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Goldman Sachs Incorporated stated it has 429,303 shares. Veritable LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Northern invested in 211,114 shares or 0% of the stock. 80,499 were reported by Swiss Commercial Bank. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 25,155 shares.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 106,706 shares to 73.65 million shares, valued at $3.82 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,850 shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL).

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “comScore Can’t Be Written Off Just Yet – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of comScore, Inc. – SCOR – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ComScore (SCOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “3 Dow Stocks Not to Overlook Tuesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Hanesbrands, Tapestry and Travelers Companies – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,865 shares to 12,459 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,447 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).