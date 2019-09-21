Primecap Management Company Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Cut as Share Price Rose; Howard Capital Management Stake in Conagra Foods (CAG) Has Boosted by $1.99 Million

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 423,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 3.49 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $313.60M, down from 3.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 2.01M shares traded or 17.55% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 76,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 283,640 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52M, up from 207,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 4.85M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider Arora Anil bought $48,096. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 was bought by GREGOR JOIE A.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Conagra Brands leans on innovation with new products – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Springowl Assoc Limited Co has invested 1.26% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 14,550 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Com has 20,266 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Guggenheim Limited reported 175,896 shares. 3,714 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Co. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Citigroup holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1.98 million shares. State Street Corp has 0.04% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 8,027 were reported by Lincoln Corporation. Amp Capital Investors Ltd reported 109,892 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs, a Missouri-based fund reported 13,763 shares. 9,284 were reported by Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Voya Inv Ltd has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 169,000 shares to 869,990 shares, valued at $158.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 58,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,313 shares. Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Fincl has invested 0.44% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 3.27 million shares. Moreover, Bogle Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership De has 0.28% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 39,493 shares. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Finance Ser Corp has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 16,479 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 20,632 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0.22% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 3,655 are held by Becker Cap Mgmt. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 46,100 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 5,697 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 156,748 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,912 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).