Primecap Management Company Holding in Agilent Technologies (A) Lowered by $596,000; Williams Jones & Associates Has Decreased Holding in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) by $869,078

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 7,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 4.55M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.40 million, down from 4.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Agilent Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $70.58. About 1.13M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 18,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 42,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 61,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 111,441 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com accumulated 0% or 428 shares. Williams Jones And has invested 0.04% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 6,000 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui. Harvest Fund Advsr Lc reported 137,717 shares. 65,000 were reported by Cv Starr & Trust. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 5,450 shares. Advisory reported 710,541 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0.03% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.13% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Raymond James And reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 163,533 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited stated it has 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Mirae Asset Investments Co Ltd has invested 0.38% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 42,395 shares to 595,097 shares, valued at $18.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 3,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ROP).

