Primecap Management Company Has Upped Stake in Nn (NNBR) by $530,100; Toronto (TD) Holder Cortland Advisers Has Decreased Stake

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 131,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 790,878 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.16 million, down from 922,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 1.13M shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 6.35 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.00M, up from 6.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.13M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 120,761 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 17/05/2018 – REG-NN Group reports 1Q18 results; 17/05/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – SOLVENCY Il RATIO OF 213% UP FROM 199% AT END OF 4Q17,; 08/03/2018 NN INC – INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN 2017 WAS FAVORABLY IMPACTED BY $52.3 MLN OF TAX BENEFIT DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – REAPPOINTMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE AFTER NOTIFICATION OF GENERAL MEETING AT AGM; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Nn, Inc.’s Announcement To Acquire Paragon Medical, Inc. Is A Strategic Credit Positive — B2 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unaffected; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates NN Inc.’s Second-Lien Term Loan ‘B-‘ (RR: ‘6’); 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nn, Cfr At B3 Stable Rating Outlook; 03/04/2018 – NN,: PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.3% Position in NN

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37B for 10.75 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $25,950 activity.

