Primecap Management Company Has Upped Epizyme (EPZM) Position; Caterpillar (CAT)’s Sentiment Is 1.04

Primecap Management Company increased Epizyme (EPZM) stake by 7.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company acquired 697,274 shares as Epizyme (EPZM)’s stock rose 10.32%. The Primecap Management Company holds 10.25M shares with $127.05 million value, up from 9.56M last quarter. Epizyme now has $1.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 677,355 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 489 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 470 decreased and sold stock positions in Caterpillar Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 365.67 million shares, down from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Caterpillar Inc in top ten positions decreased from 21 to 14 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 409 Increased: 357 New Position: 132.

Among 6 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Epizyme had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by H.C. Wainwright. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

Primecap Management Company decreased Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 793,006 shares to 37.86 million valued at $4.46B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 4,840 shares and now owns 5.80 million shares. Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 181,900 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 17,736 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 4,930 shares. 28,585 are owned by Barclays Pcl. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 504 are held by Daiwa Securities Grp. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Hbk Invs LP owns 0.01% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 35,737 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Inc has 203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 17,160 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.77M shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.09% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 10.25M shares. Jennison Limited Liability Company invested in 710,156 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 4 shares.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $122.08. About 3.22 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.56 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $69.82 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 11.36 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc holds 12.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. for 9,800 shares. Impala Asset Management Llc owns 1.15 million shares or 8.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has 7.3% invested in the company for 11.26 million shares. The Connecticut-based Discovery Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 5.97% in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 77,210 shares.