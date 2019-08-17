Primecap Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Netapp (NTAP) as Share Price Declined; Fedex (FDX) Market Valuation Declined While Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Cut by $863,008 Its Holding

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Netapp Inc. (NTAP) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 1.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 33.92 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 billion, down from 35.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Netapp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 2.84 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 4,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 21,405 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, down from 26,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.77M for 12.19 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41M for 16.46 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

