Primecap Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $150.19 Million; Kings Point Capital Management Has Trimmed Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $4.99 Million

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 2.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 20.12M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 22.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $188.58. About 1.93M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Utd Bank stated it has 7,539 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Artemis Invest Llp reported 0.39% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 6,551 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv accumulated 18,411 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ftb Advisors stated it has 31,591 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 249,795 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mairs & Pwr accumulated 9,080 shares. 4,797 were accumulated by Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 6,815 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Pinnacle Associates Ltd has 0.29% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 67,467 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DGS) by 9,759 shares to 75,441 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 6,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alphamark Advsr Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 9,517 shares. Churchill Corporation owns 291,355 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Cohen And Steers Inc accumulated 0% or 3,401 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Co Limited reported 1.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parkside Bankshares & Tru reported 21,381 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc holds 25,324 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 60,834 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Veritable LP reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 927,007 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Investment Management Of Virginia Limited Liability accumulated 131,648 shares. 9,790 are held by C M Bidwell Assoc. 5,916 were accumulated by Valicenti Advisory Services. Congress Asset Mgmt Communication Ma has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 3.25M shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 182,800 shares to 21.70 million shares, valued at $643.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 495,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN).