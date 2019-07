Primecap Management Company Has Raised Flex LTD (FLEX) Position By $2.22 Million; GOLDCREST CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (CDCTF) Shorts Down By 77.37%

Primecap Management Company increased Flex Ltd (FLEX) stake by 0.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company acquired 221,900 shares as Flex Ltd (FLEX)’s stock rose 3.61%. The Primecap Management Company holds 77.42 million shares with $774.18 million value, up from 77.20 million last quarter. Flex Ltd now has $5.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 2.67 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – Investors Prepare to Flex Muscle in Support of Women on Boards; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – ON MAY 28 ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO X-DF LNGC NEWBUILDINGS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT HHI FOR $ 184M EACH VESSEL; 09/05/2018 – Flex Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS FUTURE DEALS NOT TO FLEX BALANCE SHEET; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-R® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ D-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch

GOLDCREST CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CDCTF) had a decrease of 77.37% in short interest. CDCTF’s SI was 3,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 77.37% from 13,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 31 days are for GOLDCREST CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CDCTF)’s short sellers to cover CDCTF’s short positions. It closed at $18.81 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

GOLDCREST Co., Ltd. develops and sells condominiums in Japan. The company has market cap of $627.29 million. It also provides real estate agency, broking, consulting, and other relating services. It currently has negative earnings.

Primecap Management Company decreased Dhx Media Ltd stake by 650,000 shares to 7.81M valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa (NYSE:V) stake by 190,610 shares and now owns 3.66M shares. Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 16,909 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 10,000 shares. Aviva Plc invested in 1.24M shares. Nomura Asset holds 105,475 shares. Towle & holds 3.31 million shares or 3.76% of its portfolio. 5,928 are held by Architects. Brandes Prtnrs LP accumulated 9.53 million shares or 2.22% of the stock. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa holds 0.03% or 19,216 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 183,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Moreover, Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 0.77% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Stephens Ar holds 0% or 10,579 shares in its portfolio. 1.62 million are held by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. Schneider Cap Mngmt Corp holds 0.11% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 46,141 shares.