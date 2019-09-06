Primecap Management Company Has Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $75.66 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Proffitt & Goodson Has Cut Its Position by $1.09 Million as Stock Value Rose

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $251.62. About 1.26 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 5.93M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.63M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.35 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 4,110 shares to 5.02 million shares, valued at $1.37 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Assets Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 35,000 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 251,903 shares. 592,326 were reported by First Manhattan Com. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Company has 83,341 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.80 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0.52% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Punch And Assocs Inv Management has invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd has 397,430 shares. The New Hampshire-based Wendell David Associates has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hsbc Holdg Public Lc holds 1.65M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Independent Investors Inc invested in 18,370 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 377,193 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $633,621 activity. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 21,464 shares to 21,532 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).